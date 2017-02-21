A Mother’s Loss: Talking About the Hard Stuff

No matter how pulled together we may look on the outside. No matter how strong we may be. We all have “stuff.” Painful experiences, memories that rise unbidden, bringing an ache to our hearts.

For many women, myself included, that heartache includes pregnancy loss. But because miscarriage is not something often talked about, comfort was hard to find. I felt trapped by grief. Unsure how — or even if — to bring it up. Would it make close friends and family uncomfortable?

Shouldn’t I be “over” those losses by now? After all, I do have (now) two healthy children. Whatever our family experienced couldn’t possibly compare to the pain others have faced — infertility, infant or child loss.

Still, when WHNT News 19 recently gave me an opportunity to explore a new topic, this is where my heart took me. To loss. To the “hard stuff.” To — in some very small way — making pregnancy loss “okay” to talk about.

Ultimately, though, I hoped some other woman might watch and feel comforted. To know someone out there was saying, “me too.”

So, I connected with Alison Carvalho through a local online support group for pregnancy and infant loss. She opened her home to us, sharing not only her struggles but how she has personally found comfort.

While there are many differences in our stories, there are far more similarities. Both of us found it difficult to talk about the loss of these children we had already begun to dream about and who were so desperately wanted. Both of us experienced a roller coaster of emotions — guilt, anger, fear. We were both unable to feel joy with future pregnancies, certain the worst was right around the corner. Our relationships, even our faith was tested.

My heart broke for Alison as we sat and talked. And, maybe — that’s the point.

If sympathy is yelling down to someone stuck in a hole, “wow, that’s really tough.” Then, maybe empathy is crawling down into the hole to sit with them. Just being there with them in the midst of their pain.

Everyone experiences grief differently. As Alison put it, if you had 100 women in a room who had suffered a pregnancy loss, there would be 100 different stories, 100 different emotions.

Obviously, there’s no one way to find comfort. No one way to cope. But both Alison and I found it important to remember those babies in some way.

For Alison, that took the form of a beautiful garden, filled with rose bushes and lilies. A ring she wears every day with the birthstones of her babies, son and husband — engraved with a scripture that she loves. A locket bracelet with the birthstones, an infant loss ribbon charm, baby feet, a butterfly, angel wings, a cross, and the word “always”.

She also takes pictures of the anything she finds beautiful in the world. Then, she prints and frames them.

For our family, it’s meant a service in the Remembrance Garden of the National Memorial for the Unborn in Chattanooga. A balloon release and tiny markers. On the due dates, we have a special candle we like to light.

Alison and I also found a great deal of support in online groups.

Locally, the closed Facebook group Healing Hearts for Baby Loss of North Alabama is one source of support. The organizers welcome anyone to join who has suffered the pain of miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death.

Huntsville Hospital offers the Resolve Through Sharing (RTS) program. As described, the “parent support group is a self-help tool, not a therapy group. There is no fee. Parents are welcome to come as often as needed and are free to end their participation whenever they are ready.”

The group meets the 2nd Thursday of each month from 7-8:30pm. For more information, you can call (256) 265-7296.

Below, you’ll find additional resources. If one doesn’t work, try another. Then another. Don’t give up. If you can, try to talk about it. You don’t need to carry this alone.

One final note. I truly believe our job as journalists is to tell your stories, not ours. But I’ve been silently asking myself for years now why we aren’t talking more about some of the really hard stuff we go through as women, mothers, wives and daughters. Why do so many of us feel the need to say we’re fine when we’re not? To present a pulled together exterior when we’re silently dying inside?

Then, it suddenly dawned — I’m a hypocrite.

Telling other people’s stories is a privilege. It’s why I got into journalism nearly 20 years ago. When it comes to my own, though, I am not nearly as comfortable.

Being on the other side is scary. But I think, until we can be vulnerable about the hard stuff, it will never get easier.

WEBSITES:

Grieve Out Loud – a private Facebook group and pen pal program started in January 2010 by a group of parents who understand the pain of losing a baby and want to help others in their own grieving process.

Share – serving those whose lives are touched by the tragic death of a baby through pregnancy loss, stillbirth or in the first few months of life; providing support toward positive resolution of grief experienced at the time of, or following the death of a baby. This support encompasses emotional, physical, spiritual, and social healing, as well as sustaining the family unit. **There are currently no Share Chapters in Alabama. If you’d be interested in starting one, please contact Annie Horton – ahorton@nationalshare.org.

Carly Marie Project Heal – recommended by the organizers of Healing Hearts for Baby Loss of North Alabama, this site focuses on mindful healing through the death of a baby or child.

BOOKS

These are some of the top-reviewed books on the topic. As with the websites, I cannot personally endorse any of them.

Empty Cradle: Surviving the Death of Your Baby by Deborah Davis – includes comments from parents

Something Happened: A Book for Children and Parents Who Have Experienced Pregnancy Loss by Cathy Blanford – helps young children understand what has happened.

Our Stories of Miscarriage: Healing With Words by Rachel Faldet – a collection of journal entries, essays and poems written by men and women

Trying Again: A Guide to Pregnancy After Miscarriage, Stillbirth, and Infant Loss by Ann Douglas – examines the confusing time between the loss of your baby and when to know if you’re ready for another

About What Was Lost: Twenty Writers on Miscarriage, Healing, and Hope by Jessica Berger Gross – encourages you to talk about your experience with others without feeling like you have to keep anything a secret.

A Guide for Fathers: When a Baby Dies by Tim Nelson – shows fathers how they can get through the days following a loss, while still being a source of strength for their partner.

WHAT TO SAY:

This is a list taken directly from the Missing Grace Foundation that covers some of the helpful vs. hurtful things you can say to a mother or father who has experienced pregnancy loss, stillbirth or newborn death.

HELPFUL

To say: “I don’t know what to say, but I’m so sorry. We are thinking of you and praying.”

To acknowledge your own ignorance.

To send cards or forms of acknowledgement on anniversaries and/or out of the blue.

To give delayed acknowledgement vs. none at all.

To say their baby’s name and talk about their baby.

To share that you are going to honor and commemorate their baby in some way.

To give opportunities for parents to talk about their baby and their feelings.

To leave the door open for the parents to join you for events such as parties and showers but not pressure them or guilt them when they decline. Support them in their decisions.

Bring up your own infant loss if you have had one and be open to discuss your pain.

Offer to help them in daily life through the months after a loss: bring meals, clean house, watch other living children giving parents a chance to be alone, mow the lawn, run errands, send them for a massage or to get pampered.

HURTFUL

“He/She is in a better place.” The parents feel their loving home was a very good place to raise their child and their arms are aching for their baby now.

“It’s God’s will.” Many bereaved parents hold the belief it was not God’s will to have their baby die and they feel it’s a tragedy that happened in world where bad things can happen to good people and feel God did not cause it to happen. To say it is God’s will, can also imply this is God’s judgment on the parents.

“God has a plan and it was His perfect plan for this to happen. All things work together for His good.” Right now, the situation is not good and it is hard to see that good things could come of this tragedy. Let them discover on their own the blessings that may come over time.

“At least you have other children.” The child they lost still had a special place in their life and is gone now and no other child can replace or fill that void.

“At least it wasn’t a ‘real’ baby” (in reference to ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage.)

“At least you weren’t that far along.” The moment they found out they were pregnant with that baby they began to love them, and they wish they had been able to get farther along.

“At least you didn’t get attached.” Oh, but they were attached.

“If it’s not perfect, you don’t want it.” The parent felt their baby was perfect and no matter what health issue they had, they wanted them in their life.

“It’s not meant to be.”

“Everything happens for a reason.” Right now it is hard to make sense of this and find a good reason.

“You can have another one.” Maybe they can but maybe due to issues you are unaware of or they are unaware of they can’t have another. Either way that sounds a long way off and it doesn’t help now.

To ignore what happened and not saying anything at all. To act like things are normal/fine.

“If your baby lived, then maybe they would have been bad or unhealthy so God took him/her.”

Calling the baby “it.”

Bringing up the loss of your pet or someone else’s death as to say it is a similar type of pain or experience. Each situation is unique and the grief is personal.

Expressing an attitude that parents should be over their loss by a set time. Bereaved parents don’t get over their babies. They take steps forward in grief and find ways to carry on the memory of their child. They have a need to honor and remember their baby throughout life. Life after loss often requires finding a new normal. Strangers can become friends and friends can become strangers. The length of the grieving process is different for everyone.

TIPS FOR RETURNING TO WORK

These are some suggestions from the Hope After Loss Foundation.