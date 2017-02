HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After six years in business, Wintzell’s Oyster House closed its doors in Huntsville for the last time.

The Mobile seafood chain announced the closure Sunday via a post on their Facebook page.

The closure comes three years after Wintzell’s shut down its Decatur eatery on Beltline Road.

The restaurant continues to operate in multiple locations across Alabama, including one in Guntersville.