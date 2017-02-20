Take the step to make yourself better with Dawn Hendricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If I were going down a dark alley, I think I want Dawn Hendricks by my side.

You ever run into one of those people that absolutely owns the space they are in.

Dawn Hendricks is one of those people.

She has a resume filled with achievement in law enforcement and personal training. Dawn is the owner and founder of 911 Physical Training.

Her mission is wellness. If you want to take one step toward fitness and improving the quality of your live … Dawn will a dozen back toward you.

I’ve taken her workout class.

It’s positive. It’s an environment perfect for no matter when you are on the fitness curve. She watches and listens to all her students. She could tell by my breathing, I need to do fewer reps in my exercise set. That made for a much better workout for me.

But her class is about more than physical training. She tells stories that have a point. Her classes work toward putting you in a mindset to change the things you do so you can succeed.

To me, that is the compelling part of what Dawn does.

It’s a big and sometimes bad world out there. What Dawn does is put you in a position, that no matter what comes to your front door, you can deal with it.

Health challenge. Bad guys. Workplace stress.

What Dawn does is make you better equipped for the world.

And to be clear … If I were walking down an alley on a bright and sunny day … I think I would want Dawn Hendricks by my side as well.