HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Break out your capes, the Superheroes Fun Run is coming to Huntsville

The fun run will benefit the National Children's Advocacy Center. The NCAC offers a range of services to parents, children, schools and a variety of organizations throughout our community. Each year they provide services to almost 10,000 people in Huntsville/Madison County.

The Superheroes Fun Run will take place April 2 starting at 2 p.m. You can register for the event at nationalcac.org.