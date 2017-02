Sheffield boys, Tanner girls punch tickets to Birmingham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AHSAA high school regional basketball tournaments continued around the state on Monday. Check out highlights from the day's action and below is a list of scores from all four locations:

NORTHEAST REGIONAL

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State University MONDAY, FEB. 20

Class 4A Girls

Madison Academy (32-1) 59, Hokes Bluff (28-6) 49

Madison County (19-10) 53, Anniston (23-6) 49

Class 4A Boys

Madison Academy (23-6) 86, Handley (23-6) 83 (OT)

Saks (20-8) 45, Westminster Christian (13-14) 38

Class 3A Girls

Plainview (33-0) 57, Glencoe (17-14) 50

Pisgah (25-7 69, Walter Wellborn (20-11) 27

Class 3A Boys

Plainview (29-4) 46, Piedmont (16-15) 33

New Hope (22-8) 64, Glencoe (17-14) 62

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville Community College

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Class 5A Girls

Wenonah (27-3) 59, Mae Jemison (23-8) 37

Fairview (28-6) 59, Lawrence County (14-16) 46

Class 5A Boys

Mae Jemison (31-4) 64, Fairfield (20-11) 49

Lee-Huntsville (17-14) 53, Wenonah (19-13) 50

Class 2A

Girls’ championship

Tanner (24-7) 66, Cold Springs (28-5) 47 (Tanner is NW Qualifier)

Boys’ championship

Sheffield (23-10) 62, Cleveland (20-11) 54 (Sheffield is NW Qualifier)

SOUTH REGIONAL

at Dothan Civic Center MONDAY, FEB. 20

Class 5A Girls

Eufaula (27-2) 75, Wilcox-Central (13-9) 49

Charles Henderson (28-5) 62, Faith Academy (28-3) 45

Class 5A Boys

Eufaula (28-5) 84, Wilcox Central (23-6) 64

Faith Academy (20-8) 63, Greenville (20-4) 55

Class 2A

Girls’ championship

Geneva County (29-2) 68, Samson (30-3) 65 (Geneva County is South Qualifier)

Class 2A Boys

Boys’ championship

Barbour County (18-11) 56, St. Luke’s Episcopal (25-8) 49 (Barbour County is South Qualifier)



CENTRAL REGIONAL

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Alabama State University