× Rock band Foreigner visits brewery ahead of Huntsville concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Tuesday night the rock band Foreigner will perform at the Von Braun Center. The band is known for some of the biggest rock songs to hit the charts like “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Jukebox Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” and “Urgent.”

But before the concert, three members enjoyed some of what the Huntsville Craft Beer scene has to offer. Monday night singer Kelly Hansen, keyboardist Michael Bluestein and guitarist Bruce Watson all stopped at Below the Radar to tour the brewery, have some food and sample a few brews.

Bluestein and Watson are big time craft beer fans with both men recently finishing the Certified Beer Server course.

“Michael and I especially try to get out and see what craft beers are being made in the area,” said Watson. “We always ask bartenders, ‘Do you have anything local on tap?’ That’s the first thing we always ask,” he added.

Performing Tuesday Night and Giving Back to the Community

The men are touring as part of the 40th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut album, Foreigner, which was released in March 1977. After a stop in Montgomery over the weekend, the band is scheduled to perform Tuesday night at the Von Braun Center’s Mark C. Smith Concert Hall. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available.

During the performance, a local high school choir will take the stage. The Huntsville High School choir will perform with Foreigner during the number 1 hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.” The band is donating $500 to the choir. The group and its charity partner The Grammy Foundation will also offer a portion of the proceeds from CD/DVD sales made Tuesday night.

“We get to see theses kids’ faces and we get letters from choir directors and parents about what a lifelong magical experience it was for these kids,” said Kelly Hansen. “That’s really great for us to see.”