PC owners beware! The Tech Support scam is back

The Windows tech support scam is back for 2017, and it is slicker than ever! One woman, who was just targeted by this costly scam, is sharing her story and what she learned is something everyone should know.

Jennifer Janszen was having trouble with her new laptop.

So when a tech support representative called, she figured Microsoft was just trying to help out.

"I truly believed it, because my computer hasn't been working correctly," Janszen said.

The rep told her to log into a website where he could fix her PC. "I let them go into my computer, where they could do everything inside my computer."

But suddenly the caller said she needed to pay him $300 with gift cards. Janszen said he told her, "Well you, need to go to Walmart and get the iTunes cards from Walmart, in increments of hundreds and fifties."

She realized then that she had just been scammed.

What makes this scam so convincing is that the caller is so professional and slick. He'll tell you to log onto your computer, and you will see what he is talking about.

"They actually had me go in and push the Windows button and type some things, and there was a screen that popped up where they showed me a thousand scams and hackers on my computer, that were all fake," said Janszen.

It's sometime called the Microrosft scam, the Windows scam, or the Tech Support scam. You need to know this: Microsoft will never call to say it found a problem with your PC.

Jennifer had to take her locked computer to Staples, where for a small fee, they cleared out the scammer's malware.

Her advice to others now?

"Honestly I would not take a phone call from anyone, saying they are from anywhere."

Also, be on guard for the digital version of this scam where a pop-up ad on your computer tells you your PC is infected.

If that happens, and you can't close the box, shut down your computer.