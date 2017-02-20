Madison County residents react to proposed Senate bill dealing with gun laws in the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Senate Bill 24 has caused a lot of heated debate. The Madison County Sheriff's Office is speaking out against it, with Sheriff Blake Dorning claiming that SB 24 is an attack on the safety of the law enforcement.

WHNT News 19 posted Sheriff Dorning's response on our Facebook page and many have expressed their opinions in the comments. Some people have disagreed with the sheriff's point of view, but others can see his point.

Alabama Senate Bill 24 would, in part, repeal the current statute that requires a permit, issued by the sheriff of the county you reside, to allow for the full concealment of a handgun on your person or in a vehicle.

Madison County resident Ashley Gill believes the bill should be thrown out. "The world is already dangerous as it is now, so we don't need to do anything that will make it more a threat to our police officers, as well as the community," Gill said.

Sheriff Dorning said currently the pistol permit is a tool for law enforcement to screen a driver or occupant quickly to see if the person is legally allowed to carry a concealed weapon. If the permits are taken away they would lose that screening tool.

Gill sees the other side of it too, if a criminal wants to do something bad they will do it regardless of a permit. She said it depends on the individual themselves and their beliefs. "This day and age you can never be too sure as to what is going to happen. All you can do is pray and hope that the world remains as safe as it can be," Gill said.

Many Facebook users have posted "We have the right to bear arms" and don't agree with getting a permit. Future Madison County resident Jeff Glass understands the argument, but said it's all about how you view the constitution. "There are people who view the constitution from the context of the 18th century when it was written. Then there are those who would view it in the context of today," Glass explained.

The bill still needs to go through many steps before any new laws could go into place in Alabama.

