Madison County lawmakers hold public forum Monday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Madison County State Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public forum Monday evening. The event will be at Huntsville City Council Chambers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Organizers say this is an opportunity to meet your state senators and representatives and to express your views on local and state issues.

If you wish to speak, you must sign up on a sheet that will be available at 6:30 p.m. Speakers are limited to three minutes to express concerns/issues.

For more information you can contact the Madison County Legislative Office at (256) 539-5441