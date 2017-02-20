× Huntsville Police Department looking for quality candidates for Police Academy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The law enforcement profession has seen an increased level of scrutiny. And some departments are reporting a lack of recruits because of it.

For Huntsville, it’s not at a serious stage, but it’s a challenge attracting qualified candidates.

“Over the past few years, the reputation of police departments have been somewhat tarnished by media events, different things going on around the country,” said Director of Training, Captain Dewayne McCarver. “We really want to push out to people that this is a fantastic job; it’s an honorable job. We have a fantastic police department in a fantastic city in which to be a police officer in.”

The application process for the next academy class will open March 6th, with the class beginning in August.

Between that time, Captain McCarver says there’s a lot to get done.

“We can’t cut corners when it comes to picking good police officers so they have to go through a written test, they go through a physical agility assessment that they have to pass with a certain score,” said Capt. McCarver.

Add a background investigation, an interview panel, a polygraph test and a psychological screening before ever being offered employment.

A department of Huntsville’s size, can offer employment in multiple units including, K-9, SWAT, bicycle units, instant response teams and investigation.