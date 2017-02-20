× Florence Police arrest 2 accused of robbing 83-year-old man at gunpoint in broad daylight

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have charged two people with armed robbery following an incident on Sunday morning. They’re accused of robbing an 83-year-old man at gunpoint.

Investigators say Jessica Long and Jacob Ryan were taken into custody without incident after an investigation.

The victim was walking in his Indian Springs neighborhood when he was approached by two people. He was robbed of his pocket change totaling $6. The two ran from the area.

A short time later, Florence PD officers and deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office were called to a fight near the area. That’s where they located and arrested Ryan. Long was also arrested in the area.

The man was not harmed during the incident.

Florence Police added the following note to the arrest report:

We are fortunate in this case that the victim was not harmed. The man was simply out for a walk when he was victimized in broad daylight. There is no doubt that this situation could have turned out much worse, but officers and detectives were quick in their response and diligent in their efforts to make a solid case and charge the suspects swiftly. This case highlights the dangers that exist in our world. The total theft in this case was $6.00 US (the pocket change that the victim had on his person while out for a walk).