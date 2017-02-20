× Albertville Fire and Rescue plans different approach to Fill the Boot campaign – and you can help

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Firefighters with Albertville Fire and Rescue have an event planned that will raise money for several good causes, and is a different approach to something thousands of firefighters across the nation do every year.

For years, Albertville Fire and Rescue firefighters took part in the Fill the Boot campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. “Where we sit at the local businesses and collect money,” Chief Brad Hix explained.

They joined thousands of firefighters across the nation in the cause. This year though, Hix said the firefighters came to him with another idea for something different that would hopefully make even more of an impact. “This year we’re doing the first annual Albertville Fire and Rescue Charity Golf Tournament,” Hix said.

The proceeds will go to multiple entities. “MDA and other local charities that will stay here in Marshall County,” Hix added.

The tournament will be Friday, April 14, at Big Spring Lake Golf in Albertville. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The tournament starts at 9 a.m. It’s $200 per team. There are also sponsorship opportunities. “It is a four man best ball scramble,” Hix said.

The firefighters hope this year’s different approach helps even more people.”They wanted to do something a little more involved where they could feel like they were helping a little more,” Hix added.

For more information you can call Jennifer at Albertville Fire and Rescue at 256-891-8230, or email jennifer@cityofalbertville.com.