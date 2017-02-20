× AAMU to name former Decatur Police officer as Chief of Public Safety

NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A & M University has named its new Chief of Public Safety. He will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Dr. Gary Crosby, Vice President for Student Affairs, has announced Nadis E. Carlisle, Jr. as the person taking the position.

He served the Decatur Police Department for more than 25 years. He was also named interim police chief for the department in early 2016.

Carlisle held the rank of Captain and was commander of the criminal investigative division while in Decatur.

The swearing in ceremony will be Tuesday in the Ernest L. Knight Reception Center at 3:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.