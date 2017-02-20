3 arrested on charges of robbery and abduction in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Marshall County Sheriff Scott Walls confirms that three people have been charged following a reported abduction.

Deputies responded to a home on Martling Road after a possible abduction was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday. Once deputies arrived, they learned a man was forcibly removed from his truck by three suspects at gunpoint. He was then ordered to get into the bed of the truck while the three drove it away from the residence.

The suspects drove to Albertville and made the victim get out on Rose Road. The victim was then able to reach a nearby home and called Albertville Police to report what had occurred.

After midnight deputies received information that the suspects, who were allegedly still driving the victim’s truck, were possibly at a home on Robin Drive in Albertville. Deputies set a perimeter in that area on the surrounding roads.

Deputies said they spotted the trio leaving Robin Drive and initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not pull over.

Deputies said that the vehicle turned into the path of where a deputy was standing and drove directly towards him while attempting to elude law enforcement.

According to authorities, the deputy fired multiple shots into the vehicle. When the vehicle stopped the three were taken into custody. No one in the vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Deputies said the three were found to be in possession of a handgun, a large bowie-knife, and methamphetamine.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Julie Meadows, 26-year-old Brian White, and 21-year-old Rachel Hill and charged them with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree theft, kidnapping, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The three remain in the Marshall County Jail with no bond.

This case remains under investigation and more charges could be added as the investigation continues.