Walker County Police ask residents to watch for jail escapee

DORA, Ala. (AP) _ Police in the Walker County town of Dora are asking residents to be on the lookout for a jail trusty they say escaped from the city jail.

Al.com reports that 29-year-old Carey Gwen Stillwell was last seen wearing an orange and white jumpsuit and a brown coat. Police do not consider him dangerous.

Dora police didn’t release what charges Stillwell was being held on, or when he’s accused of walking away from the Dora City Jail.

Al.com reports that court records show that Stillwell was previously charged with escape in 2012.

Anyone with information should contact the Dora Police Department.