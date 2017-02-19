Toomer’s Oaks replaced in Auburn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Al. - Crews worked yesterday to set new oak trees on Toomer's corner, following a fire which left them severely damaged late last year.

Jochen Wiest pleaded guilty to lighting one of the trees on fire following Auburn's win over LSU on September 25th.

The University also decided to replace the tree on College Street.

The original Auburn Oaks were poisoned in early 2011. The university tried to save the trees, but had to remove them after they found the trees could not survive. Two new trees were transplanted in 2015, but the oak on Magnolia was replaced a few months later after not surviving the move.