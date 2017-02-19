× Madison Police investigating fatality at Edgewater near Spinnaker Ridge

HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Madison Police are investigating a fatality at Edgewater near Spinnaker Ridge after a call came in around 6:00 AM.

The roadway near Edgewater will be closed until further notice.

Madison police report that the victim is an older woman whom they believe was killed in a hit-and-run. Police do not have a suspect and have no more information at this time.

WHNT New 19 will provide updates as more information comes in.