Madison Police investigating fatality at Edgewater near Spinnaker Ridge
HUNTSVILLE, Al. – Madison Police are investigating a fatality at Edgewater near Spinnaker Ridge after a call came in around 6:00 AM.
The roadway near Edgewater will be closed until further notice.
Madison police report that the victim is an older woman whom they believe was killed in a hit-and-run. Police do not have a suspect and have no more information at this time.
WHNT New 19 will provide updates as more information comes in.