Hundreds came out to annual Chili Challenge in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. - Hundreds came out to the Hospice of Limestone County's annual Chili Challenge. Businesses and other groups cooked up gallons of different flavored chili.

Mark White decided to come back to the annual challenge in Athens. His reason wasn't the beans or the meat.

"It was cancer," said White.

On August 8th of last year his father went in for gallbladder surgery. That's when doctors found the spots.

"At that time we didn't know how much longer daddy had," said White.

The family spent nearly a month travelling to UAB and Vanderbilt. Then, reality sunk in.

"We signed up hospice paperwork on September the 1st and Daddy was gone by the 5th," said White.

He said the last few days he had with his dad were better because of hospice.

"Loss happens to people of all ages. And hospice helps people of all ages. It's not just old people, or older people. It's younger people as well," said White.

Mark said giving back to those who made his dad more comfortable is an honor. He knows the work they do is invaluable.

"And when it comes time and you're in that situation Hospice of Limestone County is someone you want in your corner to be supportive of the difficulties you're going through," said White.

All proceeds from the event go to Hospice of Limestone County.

First United Methodist Church defended their title as the people's choice winner, for the third straight year.