× Authorities search for escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Detention Center

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night from the┬áLauderdale County Detention Center.

Officials confirm Kenneth Dewayne Coker has been charged with third-degree escape, failure to appear and first-degree theft of property.

If you see Coker, you’re asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5757.