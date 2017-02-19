× 2 killed following motorcycle wreck Sunday afternoon

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people died Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash according to ALEA.

Officials say Kenneth David Pugh, 49, and Pamela Denise Brooks Thrasher, 36, both of Leighton, were killed when the 2000 Yamaha motorcycle they were occupying left the roadway and overturned. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Lagrange Road, three miles south of Muscle Shoals.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.