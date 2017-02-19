19-year-old killed following single-vehicle wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers confirm a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man early Sunday morning.

According to the release, Morgan Lane Creel,19, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Creel was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened around 4 a.m. on New Cut Road, less than a mile west of Athens.

Preliminary investigations indicate speed was a factor in the crash.

No further information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.