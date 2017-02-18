What’s in your emergency safety kit? Pack one for the home, office and car

The Red Cross and FEMA recommend having a weather-ready safety kit available not only at home or at the office, but in your car as well.

Need to pack a safety kit for your family? Here’s what should be included in your safety kit:

Water (one gallon of water per person for at least 3 days; this includes drinking water and sanitation purposes)

Food (a 3 day supply of non-perishable food for each person in your family)

Can openers (for opening non-perishable canned food) and utensils (save unused plasticware from take out restaurants)

Weather Radio (especially the ones that have a mode of self-power, like a hand crank or solar panels)

First aid kit

Blankets/jackets (they keep you warm in the winter, and they protect you from potentially dangerous debris during spring/summer/fall thunderstorms)

In the car: Make sure jackets and blankets are stored in your vehicle as well as a pair of sturdy shoes or boots. In the event of a roadside emergency, you do not want to potentially walk several miles in high heels or flip flops!

Sanitation items (soap, moist towelettes, hand sanitizer gel)

Flash lights and batteries

Special needs items for your family: Extra medication (enough for a week); copies of prescriptions Pet food water, health forms, IDs for family dogs, cats, birds, etc Extra food, water, bottles, diapers, etc for families with infants and young children Extra medication, denture care, spare eyeglasses or contact lenses with solution, spare hearing aid batteries for elderly family members



This safety kit contains the basic essentials for riding out a potential 3-day disruption due to a storm or other unforeseeable disaster. Your kit will vary in size depending on your individual needs, your family’s needs, as well as the storage availability in your office, work and vehicle.

For an extensive list of items to keep in a safety kit, as well as storage solutions, be sure to check out this resource from Ready.gov.