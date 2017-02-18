Watch for areas of dense fog through Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Very light winds, low-level moisture, and the possibility of breaks in the clouds late Saturday night and early Sunday morning may result in areas of dense fog.

Fog will be most likely in areas that saw rain Saturday morning and near bodies of water. Other low-lying spots will also be favorable for fog development.

Flip through the gallery above to see how dense the fog may be where you live, and how long it will stick around.

The Paint Rock Valley and the Wills Valley may be especially foggy overnight and Sunday morning, as well as areas near Lake Guntersville, Smith Lake, Tim’s Ford Lake, Wheeler Lake and Wilson Lake.

Fog near bodies of water may last beyond 8 a.m. Sunday.

If you come across a foggy stretch while driving, slow down and do not use your high beams/bright lights – this only will make it harder to see as the light will be scattered by the water droplets in the fog.

You can check sky conditions using our Jack’s camera network here. Updated road conditions are also available through our free WHNT News 19 news app.