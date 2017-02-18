Record high temperatures possible again this week

We’re already on track for the warmest winter on record this season, with an average temperature of 49.4 so far. Huntsville has tied three high temperature records since December (December 25th, January 14th, and February 12th). The warm trend will stick with us for the week ahead too. With the jet stream positioning itself well to the north of Alabama, warm air will be able to settle in for a while.

Record highs this time of year are generally in the mid to upper 70s. This week we’re forecasting the low 70s from Sunday through Thursday. Sunday will probably be our best shot at a record high, but we would need full sunshine to boost temperatures enough to break the record of 75 (set in 1939). Temperatures will likely be held back by clouds and isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are expected to reach near 70 each day while the record high is 76 both Tuesday and Wednesday.

February will still likely end as one of the warmest on record, but there is some indication that cooler air will arrive in time for March to begin. It doesn’t look like an all out cold blast, but we could see lows near freezing again the first week of March so don’t put the coats away quite yet!

A Look Ahead: I’m sure we’re all ready for spring to come around (after all, its felt like spring most of winter)! March 1st is considered the first day of meteorological spring and although it might be a cool start to the season, it looks like spring will feature above average temperatures too. The Climate Prediction Center has outline the entire south as more likely to see temperatures above average than not.

Check you local forecast, including daily forecast high temperatures here!