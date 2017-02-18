× New Madison superintendent Robby Parker discusses challenges he faces

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison’s new superintendent, Robby Parker, is settling into his new job. He’s been in the school system for more than two decades, starting as a teacher and coach.

He joins us this week on Leadership Perspectives, and had a lot to say about the challenges for the system and the job.

“Because of the growth we’re able to do things…we’re able to do anything we want because with growth comes the opportunity to hire staff…the opportunity to build new facilities…so our growth allows us to do some great things that maybe the others don’t have the opportunity to do…it also presents a challenge and that challenge is very frankly…how are we going to pay for it.”

You can view the entire conversation with Superintendent Robby Parker here in three parts:

