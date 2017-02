Lauderdale County girls, Deshler girls dominate in NW Regional Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCEVILLE, Ala.- On Saturday, the Northwest Regional at Wallace State continued with class 3A and 4A semifinals. Below is a list of results from the Hanceville location plus scores from the other host sites around the state. There were no games played at the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State due to a previously scheduled event at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

NORTHWEST REGIONAL

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville Community College

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Class 4A Girls

West Limestone (19-8) 44, Good Hope (21-10) 23

Deshler (32-0) 78, Haleyville (17-13) 42

Class 4A Boys

Cordova (22-8) 72, Priceville (14-17) 41

Fayette County (23-10) 43, Deshler (22-11) 42

Class 3A Girls

Locust Fork (32-1) 63, Colbert County (17-10) 40

Lauderdale County (33-3) 76, J.B. Pennington (23-9) 46

Class 3A Boys

Holly Pond (31-1) 71, Lauderdale County (13-16) 66

Locust Fork (16-14) 63, East Lawrence (22-7) 58

SOUTH REGIONAL

At Dothan Civic Center



SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Class 4A Girls

B.T. Washington Magnet (14-7) 45, Andalusia (13-13) 25

Montgomery Catholic (26-3) 47, Monroe County (14-11) 33

Class 4A Boys

Monroe County (21-4) 56, Bullock County (18-11) 30

Montgomery Catholic (21-9) 44, Escambia County (18-11) 43

Class 3A Girls

T.R. Miller (24-4) 41, Straughn (9-22) 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen (22-0) 54, Geneva (23-7) 34

Class 3A Boys

Daleville (20-6) 48, Mobile Christian (19-10) 39

Hillcrest-Evergreen (21-5) 49, Pike County (19-8) 43





CENTRAL REGIONAL

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Alabama State University