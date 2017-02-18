× Inmate dies after being assaulted at State Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate who was a victim of an inmate assault at a state correctional facility on Thursday.

Prison officials say corrections officers found David Sanders, 41, unresponsive in a dorm of the Elmore Correctional Facility on February 16. Sanders had been badly beaten and was medically air-lifted to a Montgomery hospital. Sanders died from his injuries on Saturday.

ADOC has detained four inmates suspected in Sander’s death. The inmates’ names and details of the incident are not being released at this time pending an ongoing investigation. The suspects have been moved from the Elmore Correctional Facility to a maximum security prison.

ADOC is investigating the inmate’s death as a homicide.