Community bands together to take on world hunger

DECATUR, Ala. — The community of Decatur came together this morning to take on world hunger, as volunteers of all ages worked to pack thousands of meals that will feed hungry and impoverished children in developing countries.

The three Decatur rotary clubs and other members of the community, heard the sound of a gong 17 times Saturday, once every 1,000 meals packed.

“Our goal today is to bag 17,064 bags of food,” said Rotary Club of Decatur President Ellen Didier. She said they wanted to get the community involved, packaging meals to send to those who otherwise wouldn’t have any around the world.

“We were aiming for 80 to 100 volunteers. We have well over 100, so yeah the response has been phenomenal,” she said.

Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization that aims to end world hunger. Community Engagement Manager Eric Taft said these meals make a huge difference in the lives of the children they’re serving.

“When they get home at night they don’t know if there’s going to be anything on the plate or not. So when we’re helping to provide meals to the schools, this sometimes is their only meal in that day,” he explained.

Volunteer, and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said he was encouraged to see so many kids at the event, learning to serve other kids.

“These children, they are our future. In turn what they learn from us they will pass on to future generations. It’s all about serving others,” he said.