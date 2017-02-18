AT&T to offer unlimited data plans without without television service

An AT&T store is seen on 5th Avenue in New York on October 23, 2016.
HUNTSVILLE, Al. – AT&T has announced it will once again be offering unlimited data plans to cell phone customers, according to AL.com.
The nation’s second-largest carrier is following shortly after Verizon, the nation’s largest cell phone carrier announced its plan to offer unlimited data for the first time in five years.
AT&T previously required customers to purchase DirectTV or U-verse television service to qualify for unlimited data
The Verizon plan costs $80 per month for a single line or $180 for four lines with unlimited data. AT&T will charge $100 for a single line or $180 for four lines.
AT&T’s plan will also allow customers to make unlimited calls between the US, Canada, and Mexico. The plans will also allow unlimited text to a variety of countries.
Both plans will throttle down customer data speeds after they have exceeded 22 GB of data.