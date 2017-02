Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com)- Arab claimed its fifth consecutive title, which ties a state record for second-longest streak. Arab previously won two twice in both 6A and 5A.

Arab got individual titles from Will Spencer (160 pounds) and Ian Scott (195).

Cleburne County was second with 123 points.

