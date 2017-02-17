Wet at times late Friday night, early Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a beautiful Friday with highs in the middle and upper 60s, our weather turns wetter as we begin the weekend.

High-level clouds will begin moving overhead late Friday afternoon and Friday evening, but no rain is expected through the evening hours.

The upper-level low responsible for the increase in cloud cover and chance of rain will move overhead early Saturday morning with rain overspreading the area.

Flip through the gallery above to see when to expect rain where you live and how long it could last.

While the rain is not expected to be overly heavy, some communities might get a few hours of steady, light rain Saturday morning.

Rain amounts should generally remain under 0.25 inches, and there may be some neighborhoods that get missed altogether.

As of Friday afternoon, the Paper Chase 5K had not been canceled due to weather. If race organizers make a decision to cancel or postpone the race, we will let you know on WHNT.com, our news app and on our newscast Saturday morning which begins at 6 a.m.

The bulk of the rain should be gone by early Saturday afternoon.

Sunday is looking like a dry, pleasant day with a high near 72 degrees.