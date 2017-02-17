UAH loses battle for first place with Valdosta State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - In an instant classic between the top two teams in the Gulf South Conference, No. 25 Valdosta State prevailed in overtime by an 84-81 margin over the 19th-ranked University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Thursday night. The Chargers slip to 19-6 (14-4 GSC) with the setback, while VSU improves to 21-4 (16-3 GSC).

Turning Point

-Beau Justice hit a game-tying 3-pointer just before the end of regulation and then scored five of VSU's nine points in overtime, while Jeremiah Hill's layup with 15 seconds left in the extra period lifted Valdosta State ahead for good. UAH then turned the ball over, leading to Damian Young's dunk that sealed the contest at 84-81.

