State wrestling tournament semifinals recap

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (al.com) - Vestavia Hills, Oxford and Arab are in prime positions for historic titles.

In Class 7A, the reigning champion Rebels are in first place with 119.5 points after Day 2 at the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Huntsville. Vestavia Hills is seeking a state-record 15th state title. Hoover (91 points) and Hewitt-Trussville (82) are second and third, respectively, in 7A.

Arab is looking to win a fifth consecutive championship, which would tie the second-longest streak in state history. The Knights, who previously won two titles in both 6A and 5A, are leading 1A-5A with 161.5 points. Cleburne County is a distant second with 115 points.

