JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - Highway 79 in Jackson County has reopened this morning after being closed for more than four hours. There was a head-on collision around 11:00 Thursday night.

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a pickup truck slammed head-on into a car.

The driver of the truck died on the scene. That person's identity has not been released. But state troopers say he is a resident of Jackson County.

The driver of the car walked away without injury.