Madison County School District Sees Success in Staggered Start Times

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - School bus problems are something many school districts face. Schools can have buses breakdown, drivers call out, and have overcrowding.

Three years ago The Madison County School District saw some of these problems themselves and changed up their routine. "The initial reason to go to double routing, was because of overcrowding," Director of Operations for Madison County Schools Dan Evans said.

Evans said with the new changes Elementary School start times changed to 7:45 am. Middle and high school now starts at 8:30 am. Something else the district does; they have some drivers only drive one short route, so if someone calls out drivers can double up on routes.

"If there's an elementary driver they will leave school at 2:30 be done with their route by 3:15 or 3:30. Then they will go to the high school and get a 3:30 route for the high school," Evans explained.

Evans said because of their system they're able to cover extra routes without an inconvenience to students. He said their bus system gets students where they need to be without causing stress to parents and students.