Little River Canyon paddle trips to return in March

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Little River Canyon National Preserve has released dates for upcoming paddle trips to take place in the backcountry portion of the preserve. This section of Little River has easy paddling with level one and two rapids.

The popular paddle trips will be lead by National Park Ranger Larry Beane.

The first scheduled trip will be Saturday, March 4. Other dates for the paddle trips are tentatively scheduled for March 6, 8, 9, 14, 22, 24-26, weather permitting.

The park is planning to provide free shuttle service for these events. Paddlers will need to bring their own kayak/canoe, paddle, life preservers, food, water, hat and sunscreen. For those without equipment, the park has six kayaks, paddles and lifejackets available for public use. To reserve these kayaks, get your reservations in early.

A dry suit, wetsuit, splash jacket, and warm change of clothes may be needed, depending on weather, especially on the early trips. Weather and water levels may require rescheduling of trips.

Space is limited to 20 paddlers/boats for each trip, so please call the National Park Service office at (256) 845-9605 or email Ranger Beane to RSVP. Although the program is free, RSVP is required. Time and meeting place will be given upon registration.

Park Superintendent Steve Black invites you to come enjoy this free program. For more information, call (256)845-9605.