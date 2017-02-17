× Liberty Middle School students donate chemo care bags to St. Jude and Children’s of Alabama

MADISON, Ala. – The Student 2 Student peer mentoring program at Liberty Middle School wants to bring comfort to families of cancer patients.

The middle school currently has two students battling cancer themselves and this sparked an idea from peers.

Students are organizing chemo care bags to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Children’s of Alabama.

“I had a little sister who actually had to go to St. Jude’s because she had cancer,” said Liberty Middle School student Lacy Smith. “She had to fight for two years at St. Jude’s and they were just so kind and it was like really the best place that she could go to.”

Smith knows first hand what type of strength and support it takes to battle cancer. With her classmates, they’re organizing chemo care bags for those going through the same thing her family went through.

“They fight so hard and the kids that go through this are so much stronger than they think they are and it’s just the people there are so loving and kind,” said Smith.

Callie Scroggins and Savannah Sterling are also a part of the Student 2 Student program. They’re filling the bags up with all kinds of items.

“Blankets, fuzzy socks, iTunes gift cards, hand sanitizer, candy, anything that really gives you just a little happy in the day,” said Callie Scroggins.

“I hope that they kind of bring them some reassurance that even though they’re going through a tough time, that someone does care for them and that it’s giving them comfort and happiness throughout the day,” said Sterling.

If you’d like to sponsor a chemo care bag, you can send in $40 cash or check made payable to Liberty Middle School to Nurse Tunstill by Tuesday, February 21st.