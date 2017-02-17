× Huntsville City Schools Recognizes Twenty National Merit Finalists

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-Huntsville City Schools has learned that all twenty of the district’s National Merit Semifinalists have been selected as 2017 National Merit Finalists. This is the largest single number of Finalists from the district in the past several years.

Nationwide, there are a total of 15,000 finalists selected from over 1.6 million students in more than 22,000 high schools. To become a finalist, each student that is a semifinalist and their high school must provide information that includes the student’s academic record, participation in community and school activities, leadership skills, along with other honors and awards.

The National Merit Finalist students were presented a resolution at the Huntsville Board of Education Meeting on Thursday, February 16.

In Alabama, there were 213 students from 56 schools selected as semifinalists.

Huntsville City Schools was one of only five school districts in the state that had more than ten semifinalists from a single high school.

The Huntsville City Schools students who are National Merit Finalists are:

Huntsville High

Mark Simmons

Jewel Smith

Emma Stowe

New Century Technology High

Cody Holland

Samuel Thompson

Grissom High

Helen D’Agostino

Camryn Edwards

Jonathon Hubbert

Nicholas Jones

Alice Kim

Joelle Kim

Anjali Mahapatra

Michael McMeen

Jenny Shen

Matthew Shustack

Jarod Stuart

Afura Taylor

Shengqing Wang

Joseph Westra

Aaron Zhai