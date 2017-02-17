Former Russellville Mayor passes away; city remembers Johnny Brown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. - By order of a mayoral declaration, the American Flag outside of city hall had been lowered to half-staff.

Mayor David Grissom said Russellville lost a great public servant Thursday with the passing of Johnny Brown.

“He was the common man,” stated Grissom. “You were likely to see him working with the street department when he was Mayor, out behind the truck when the bad weather came.”

Mayor Grissom said he knew Brown since he was a child. Brown and his father were good friends.

For almost 20 years Brown served the residents. He got his political start as a city councilman before becoming Superintendent of the street department.

“He wasn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and go to work and he enjoyed that, he enjoyed that part,” explained Grissom. “He really loved to see things get done in the city and he worked hard at that.”

Brown was elected to the mayor’s seat in 2000 and served two terms. Grissom said he left his mark on the city.

“Anywhere in Russellville you go, you can see where Mayor Brown had an impact and his administration had an impact.”

A visitation for Brown is Friday evening at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville from 6 to 9 P.M.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 2 P.M.