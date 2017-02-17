× Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson charged with domestic violence

Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson has been arrested in Hoover. He is charged with domestic violence.

According to our news partner Al.com, Hoover Police were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel on John Hawkins Parkway on Thursday night. Police say Richardson was involved in a domestic altercation with a woman.

The two had been involved in an argument earlier at Walmart on John Hawkins Parkway, and the dispute continued after they returned to the hotel.

The woman has scrapes and bruises. Richardson, 26, was booked in jail for third-degree domestic violence. He is being held on $1,000 bond.