× Dekalb County Public library involved with a phone scam for money

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – “We don’t know who’s doing it or how they decided to pick us. Why they decided to pick us.”

A local business owner in Fort Payne contacted the library saying they’d received a call about a solicitation campaign for the DeKalb County Public Library.

“And that is us. We’re the only library in Fort Payne, but we never do this. We never call people. We will never call people at their home or business,” said Tracy Welden of the DeKalb County Public Library.

The number of the caller is from Texas. When the library heard of this news, they wanted to alert residents immediately.

“There’s been two or three people in town say that they’ve received a call and I did contact the Better Business Bureau and she said she’d handle it on her end. But we just don’t do that sort of thing,” said Welden.

She contacted the county’s lawyer, who then told her to spread the news.

“Please, I just want the public to know if you receive this kind of call, don’t give anybody any credit card numbers or debit card numbers or anything like that. Don’t give any information over the phone because that’s just not how we do.”

Welden said if you happen to receive a call, you can contact the library to report it.