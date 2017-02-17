× Closing arguments begin for Jackson County love triangle murder case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A murder trial in Jackson County is in its final stages. Closing arguments are underway for the murder trial of David Hutchins, accused of killing Chris Timberlake in November of 2014.

The District Attorney’s office has already completed closing arguments in which they pointed out Hutchins and Timberlake were friends. They also stipulated that Hutchins’s account has changed multiple times. The prosecution says the shooting incident was not self defense.

The defense is making their closing arguments right now.

Hutchins was charged after he went to Stevenson Police admitting to shooting a man in his home. That shooting was reportedly over a love triangle.