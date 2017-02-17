× Arab Police officers will crack down on drivers passing stopped school busses in upcoming weeks

ARAB, Ala. — Starting next week and in the upcoming weeks, Arab Police officers are going to crack down on drivers disregarding stopped school buses.

“We’re having a big issue with vehicles passing stopped school buses,” Assistant Chief Shane Washburn said, “We’re going to make sure our children are safe as they go to school, and make sure they get home safely.”

The Arab Police Department plans to crack down on drivers violating that law with off duty officers.

“We’re going to call in extra officers working overtime who will be specifically will be watching these areas where the buses load and unload on the school bus routes, to make sure that no one is violating the laws and passing school buses that are stopped,” Washburn said.

“You’re not supposed to pass a school bus at all if the lights are flashing and the sign is out. The only way you can continue moving is on a divided highway if you’re on the opposite side of the highway,” he added.

The officers will also slow traffic in school zones, which is an issue. “We want to make sure everybody slows down, pays attention, especially in these school zones because our main focus is to keep these children safe from the time they leave the house to the time they get back,” Washburn said.

The fine for passing a stopped school bus can range from $209 to $259 and it includes a mandatory appearance in court.