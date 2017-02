× 10AM: Huntsville SCLC to hold news conference about Superintendent hire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will have a news conference at 10 a.m.

We understand it is in response to the Huntsville Board of Education’s recent hire for Superintendent.

The news conference is at Fellowship Presbyterian Church on Meridian Street.

WHNT News 19 will have a crew there — we’ll update you soon on what develops.