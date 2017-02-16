Our special Taking Action investigation airs Tuesday, February 21 on WHNT News 19 at 10:00 p.m.
What’s in the Water?
-
New York to keep free contraceptives in place
-
Next generation ‘Pokémon GO’ arriving this week
-
Students receive new instruments courtesy of Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation
-
Real or Fake News: Can You Tell the Difference?
-
Auburn to build new $28 million facility at Jordan-Hare Stadium
-
-
Fort Payne makes huge business expansions in the city this year
-
What to buy and what to skip in January
-
James Clemens High School Marching Band performs in the London New Year’s Day Parade
-
NASA’s New Horizons team to host Facebook Live
-
WEB EXTRA: A look at the Inaugural Parade route
-
-
Trump wishes his “many enemies” a Happy New Year
-
How to get WHNT News 19 news, weather from Amazon’s “Alexa”
-
Ed Sheeran releases two new singles