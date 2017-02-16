× Unedited comments of Councilman Devyn Keith and Mayor Tommy Battle on recent police incident

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Councilman Devyn Keith says Huntsville Police officers stopped him outside his house on Monday night, because he matched the description of an armed robbery suspect — a black male with jeans and a hoodie.

Keith emphasizes the officer involved followed his training and was just doing his job. However, he wants the incident to spark more conversation about community policing in Huntsville.

WHNT News 19 has promised to take action to help facilitate community conversation on the difficult topics of policing and race.

As such, we are providing our full interviews with Councilman Devyn Keith, who was elected to represent Huntsville District 1 back in October, and Mayor Tommy Battle.

In Keith’s interview he describes the incident itself as well as what he hopes to see happen in its wake.

Mayor Tommy Battle also runs through an account of the incident, which matches Keith's version.

Mayor Battle also touches on police training, community outreach, and morale:

