Powerful storm prompts flood, surf, and wind warnings in SoCal

LOS ANGELES – A powerful storm system is forecast to pummel Southern California Friday into Saturday with strong winds, flooding rain, and even mountain snow.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles (NWS) said this storm would be the strongest of the season and “likely the strongest in six years; and possibly even back to December 2004 or January 1995.”

The NWS also warned of the potential of dangerous surf on Facebook. “A strong storm system will bring widespread gale force winds with very choppy and dangerous seas to the coastal waters Friday into Friday night. An extended period of high surf is expected Thursday through Sunday, with the highest surf and greatest threat of beach erosion over the weekend.”

A hodgepodge of flash flood watches, high wind watches, surf advisories and winter storm watches blanket nearly all of SoCal.