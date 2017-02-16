Power Project: Proper insulation can reduce your energy costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Attic insulation can save homeowners a bundle by acting as a blanket for your house.

"It helps you keep out the cold air in the winter time and the hot air in the summer time," said Ruchi Singhal, CEO Founder of Nexus Energy Center. "The more attic insulation you have and the better quality insulation you have, the better your home will keep all that heated air in your home in the winter time."

The house in the video went from having very little to having about 12 inches of cellulose insulation in the attic.

