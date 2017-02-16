Police: Tennessee child mauled to death by family’s dogs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Police say a 5-year-old boy has died after being mauled by two dogs.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports Clarksville police said emergency personnel were called to a home Thursday morning and found the boy with extensive injuries from being mauled by the family’s two dogs. The newspaper said he was taken to Tennova Medical Center, where he died.

A news release from police said the dogs are in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control.

The dogs are English mastiffs, both under 1 year old.