× New proposal calls for cameras to be installed on U.S. Highway 231 in Arab

ARAB, Ala. — The Chief of the Arab Police Department will present a new proposal to the City Council to install cameras in Arab. Unlike the previous proposal, this one calls for cameras to be installed, mainly on U.S. Highway 231.

“Our intent is once the 911 tower is completed, we’ll try to put the cameras on the main traffic intersections,” Chief Ed Ralston said.

Ralston says there are several reasons behind that plan. One is to help with crash investigations. “We also want to be able to help investigators on crimes that happen,” Ralston explained, “Property crimes, any kind of crimes that happen after the fact. Sometimes we don’t have any information, any leads to go on and we think these will help us.”

Another part of the proposal Ralston is going to present to the City Council includes adding and upgrading cameras at the City Park. “We’ve got some spots that aren’t covered, we’ve got some cameras that aren’t working properly, so we want to update that system for an analog to a digital and then we want to add cameras over there,” Ralston explained.

The department’s dispatch would be able to watch the cameras live, but they wouldn’t be monitored 24/7. “We’ll have the ability to go back and look, or actually remove data from the camera that will give us a HD video clip or a HD photo in the event that we need a car on camera or a shot of the tag,” Ralston said.

The previous proposal was to install cameras around downtown and at the City Park. If the proposal is approved by the Council, the cameras on 231 would most likely go up in 2018.

Ralston hopes to present the proposal to the Arab City Council at an upcoming meeting.